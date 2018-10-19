Sapna Choudhary has once again mesmerised her fans with her dance performance on the platform of PTC Punjabi Film Awards. Being one of the most desired dancers in the entertainment industry, Sapna Choudhary has always made sure that she steals the hearts of her fans with her energetic performances on stage. Check out the latest video of Sapna Choudhary posted on Instagram.

Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has once again managed to steal the show with her super energetic performance on the stage of PTC Punjabi Film Awards. Sapna, who is one of the most desired dancers in the Haryanvi Industry today has been known to be very active in social media. The ace dancer keeps on posting videos and pictures from her shoots and performances on special occasions. Sapna Choudhary has been in news for her mesmerising performances, however, the songs are quite old. One of the most popular Haryanvi songs, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, which is often played in parties by the common people seems to be Sapna Choudhary’s favourite.

The sensational dancer often performs on this popular song, which is in demand. Sapna Chaudhary who had featured in ‘Big Boss 11’ has managed to win million hearts and is soon going to be seen in Bollywood. Recently, the dancer’s latest song Superstar was released, which has received good response from the audience while other hits like Bandook Chalegi and Laad Piya Ke has also crossed millions of views on YouTube. Further on the work front, Sapna Chaudhary had worked in Punjabi and Bhojpuri Film industry, which had brought her name and fame.

Check out the dance video from PTC Punjabi Film Awards and some of the most viewed stage performances of Sapna Choudhary here:

