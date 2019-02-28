Sapna Choudhary is one of the best known Haryanvi sensations of the entertainment industry. The stunning lady who has transformed into a hot diva in recent months, set the YouTube on fire when her Punjabi song Billori Akh crossed 4 million views with fans Haryanvi as well as Punjabi fans praising her dance moves.

Sapna Choudhary is popularly known as the Anarkali of Haryana, who barely skips an opportunity of making her fanbase go gaga with her dance moves on social media. After making us all groove to the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi and Rotiya Ke Tote, Choudhary surprised her audience with a Punjabi song, Billori Akh. The lady in the super hit chartbuster titled Billori Akh is seen entertaining the audience in the song with her dance moves in a black coloured lehenga choli complimented with golden border and silver jewellery.

Sung by Semy Simran, Billori Akh features Sapna Choudhary, Daljeet Kalsi and Kainaat Arora. Helmed by Pankaj Verma and bankrolled by All Time Movies Pvt Ltd under the banners of Music & Sound, Billori Akh’s super hit music is given by Kaptaan Laadi & RDK. If you missed watching Sapna Choudhary’s Billori Akh, watch the video that has garnered over 4,762,221 views on YouTube here:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary who is currently enjoying the love and praises she garnered from her audience for her debut movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects, is all set to entertain her fanbase with the upcoming movie Chachi Ram Ram starring Neelam Choudhary. Apart from that, Ghunghat star is also gearing up for Daler Mehndi starrer Punjabi song, Bababli Tarer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More