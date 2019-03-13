Sapna Choudhary video: Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular bankable divas of Haryanvi industry. The stunning lady who is currently ruling the social media with her swag is seen dancing to the beats of chartbuster Punjabi song, Nai Jaana in her latest Tik Tok video.

Sapna Choudhary video: Setting the Internet on fire with her sultry dance moves and stunning photos, Sapna Choudhary in the latest viral video is seen dancing to the beats of famous Punjabi song, Nai Jaana sung Neha Basin. In a pink and floral print lehenga with simply make-up and sleek hair-do, Sapna Choudhary’s expression on the lyrics, teeje teeje vaar mainu aap lain aagaya maiye de naal mainu jaaya vi jaaye, simply set the Internet ablaze by making her fans especially from Punjab, go gaga.

Well, this is not the first time that Dosti Ke Side Effects stars who rose to limelight after giving back to back hits like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Daud Ki Chorri and Maina Haryanvi to the audience. She is quite famous on Instagram for posting her hilarious as well as cute lip-syncing videos on Tik Tok which is the latest version of Dumbsmash app. In the meanwhile, take a look at the shared video by Sapna Choudhary’s fan page on the photo-sharing app, the tiny clip garnered over 30,852 views with her huge fan following praising her lip-syncing talent:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her fanbase with an upcoming Haryanvi song of Daler Mehndi in which she will be seen shaking a leg with Punjabi pop-star. Apart from, Ghunghat star will also feature in Chachi Ram Ram which is being made under the banners of her production house.

