Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal fame Sapna Choudhary rose to limelight after her participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss was liked by the audience. Although, the lady was already a famous personality in Haryana her songs soon went viral on social media after BB. Her latest superhit chartbuster Rang Gora has crossed over 6 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary superhit song: Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary is one of the best-known dancers of India. After giving us back to back hits like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Daud Ki Chorri, Tu Cheej Lajawaab, lay garnered immense love and praises from the audience for giving such Haryanvi hits. Soon after her participation in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 11, she bagged a Bollywood movie titled Dosti Ke Side Effects, which recently hit the theatres in the Indian market.

Talking about Haryanvi songs, Sapna gave a blockbuster named Rang Gora in 2018 which was highly praised by the audience. Based on a married woman who wanted to teach her husband that there should be no colour discrimination, the song went viral on social media like fire. Rang Gora is sung by Kavita Shobu and written by Naveen Aurangnagariya. Helmed by Farista, the song is made under the banners of Music Label Sonotek. Bagging millions of likes, Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky starrer Rang Gora has garnered over 6,789,092 views on YouTube. If you missed watching the superhit song of Sapna Choudhary, watch the video here:

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sapna Choudhary will be seen sharing screens with her real-life mother, Neelam Choudhary, for the upcoming movie Chachi Ram Ram. Apart from this, she has recently released her Haryanvi song named Ghunghat which received great response from the audience. Within 4 weeks, the song has crossed over 8 million views on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More