Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has made even Bollywood superstars shake their legs. Recently, Sunny Leone was also seen dancing on this popular song on TikTok. According to the latest reports, the Haryanvi song has just crossed 400 million views on YouTube and Sapna Choudhary’s fans can’t stop watching the video.

Sapna Choudhary will soon be seen in an upcoming Haryanvi movie, Chachi Ram Ram where she has bagged the lead role. From giving stage performances to having walked the ramp, the Haryanvi dancer is known to be having various skills. Sapna Choudhary has even lent her voice to several Haryanvi songs. The diva has become household fame after her stint in India’s most controversial show “Bigg Boss” hosted by none other than superstar Salman Khan.

Apart from her work, Sapna Choudhary has also been entertaining her fans across the social media platform. The sensational dancer keeps on posting photos and videos from her day to day life happening which her fan keeps on demanding on the social media. Sapna Choudhary has a whopping 1.7 million followers on the official Instagram handle and is known to be one of the most popular celebrities in Haryana.

Check out the video of Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal here:

