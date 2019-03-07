Sapna Choudhary has undoubtedly been a stunner in the entertainment industry, who is known for her unique dance style. The dancer had recently set foot in the Bollywood industry with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects. According to Sapna Choudhary's Instagram handle, the actress has shared a Tik Tok video where she is seen lipsing to the song Meri Chandi Tu Mera Sona Tu, check out the video here.

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary, who had recently made her debut in Bollywood has yet again got the media’s attention with her latest Instagram video. The actress has shared a Tik Tok video where she is seen lipsing and acting on the song Meri Chandi Tu Mera Sona Tu. The video has been liked by her fans and has created a buzz on the internet.

According to the reports, Sapna Choudhary has always kept her fans engaged with interesting posts which has earned her a huge fan base. The actress who had recently starred in the Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects is known to be very active on social media. Undoubtly, the star is a stunner and is also a super energetic dancer who has been lauded for her performances onstage across the country.

Apart from having featured in several regional video songs Sapna Choudhary has made appearance in various platforms including in the ramp as a model. Check out the most popular video songs of the diva here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More