Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 449 million views on YouTube. The Haryanvi sensation is one of the most popular dancers in the entertainment industry who have a huge fanbase. Watch the song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal here.

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation who have been making headlines for her activities on and offscreen is one of the most followed celebrities in India. The dancer-turned-actress recently made her debut in the Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Apart from being popular for her unique dance style, the actor is known for her versatility.

From dancing to acting to walking on the ramp and being politically active, Sapna Choudhary has donned the hats to almost every role. The actor’s popular Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which is played at various functions, pubs, clubs and even at wedding parties has grossed more than 400 views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary has featured in several regional industries such as Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi and her recent Bollywood debut has added another feature to her cap. Sapna Choudhary became household fame after her stint in India’s most controversial reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan i.e. Bigg Boss. Other than Tere Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, songs like Tu Cheej Lajawaab, Bandook Chalegi, Hatt Jaa Tauu, has also grabbed the attention of Sapna Choudhary’s fans across the country and worldwide.

