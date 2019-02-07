Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi songs are some of the most popular numbers in the music industry and one can't deny that the social media sensation has a huge fanbase. Sapna Choudhary has made her debut in Bollywood recently and she is all set to spread her magic in front of millions of viewers. The actress' Haryanvi song Chetak has crossed more than 70 million views on YouTube. Check out the video of the Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi diva here.

Apart from this, the actress’ songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Mera Chand, Laad Piya Ke and several others have been loved by her fan followers and has crossed millions of views on YouTube. The actress has made her debut with the upcoming Hindi film Dosti Ke Side Effects where she will be seen playing a protagonist along with three other actors. Moreover, Sapna Choudhary has announced the release of her upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects tomorrow. The actress took to her official Instagram account today to share a photo of the poster of her film along with a caption which reads, “countdown shuru ………!”. Sapna Choudhary has been rocking the stage with her performances and yet again the diva’s fans can’t wait to see her sizzling on the silver screen. Check out the video and her latest Instagram post here.

