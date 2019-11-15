Sapna Choudhary: Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary, who has made a mark in the entertainment industry has been in the limelight since her involvement in politics recently. The Haryanvi sensation has done numerous video songs. Check out the five superhit Haryanvi video songs of the dancing sensation in this article.

Sapna Choudhary: Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has won millions of hearts with her stint in the 11th season. Even if the actor didn’t win the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the Haryanvi dancing queen became household fame. Sapna Choudhary has made a mark with her dance and Haryanvi videos and was also seen venturing into politics in the Lok Sabha Elections. Sapna Choudhary recently made her debut in Bollywood with Dosti Ke Side Effects. The dancer-cum-actor has also taken the privilege of walking in the ramp for a well-known fashion designer.

Sapna Choudhary has predominantly worked in the Haryanvi entertainment industry and has also featured in Bhojpuri video songs. The Haryanvi sensation has recently uploaded a photo in which she is seen wearing a high neck parrot green top paired with denim jeans. The actor stunning and Sapna Choudhary’s fans have poured bombarded the actor’s official Instagram handle with their messages. Some even called her the desi queen.

Here’s the picture:

Here are the top 5 Haryanvi songs of the dancing sensation that will make you want to display your moves.

Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal – The song has garnered more than 300 million views on YouTube. launched by Sonotek, the song features the desi queen Sapna Choudhary showing her Latkas and Thumkas.

Bandook Chalegi: This Haryanvi song has created a lot of buzz for its content and the peppy feel. Sapna Choudhary had performed on various stages on this superhit song of hers.

Tu Cheej Lajwaab: This Haryanvi song of Sapna Choudhary has been sung by Raju Punjabi and stars Pardeep Boora.

Maina Haryanvi: The song has grossed over a million views on YouTube.

Laad Piya Ke: Starring Sapna Choudhary, this song portrays romantic chemistry between a husband and wife. The video song has been watched more than 270 million times.

Also Read: Amrapali Dubey Photos: Bhojpuri sensation stuns in ethnic attire!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App