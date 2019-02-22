Sapna Choudhary photos: Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary is a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram, taking to her official Instagram handle Sapna is posing in a beautiful yellow suit and we can't stop looking at her! Take a look at her pictures inside.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation looks beautiful in a yellow suit

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary recently posted a series of pictures dressed in fashion designer Miku Kumar attire and we can’t stop staring at her! Dressed in a yellow asymmetrical double layered plazo and long kurta, sapan Choudhary looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera. The diva has paired her attire with a big mang tika, yellow rings, kohled eyes, nude lipstick and kholapuri styled footwear.

Taking to her official Instagram handle she has captioned her picture as Making Life meaningful, and learning how to focus on what matters the most. Take a look at the series of pictures posted by the diva here:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary was currently making headlines for first filing police complaint against the organisers of her stage show who didn’t pay her the promised amount and then for her latest song Vidaai which is based on Pulwama terrorist attack. The song in a span of just 2 days has crossed 2 million views and is currently on number 14 on the youtube trending list.

