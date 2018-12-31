Haryanvi diva and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has been breaking the Internet with her sexy and flawless Instagram photos and well as stunning dance videos. In the latest picture shared by the Haryanvi dancing and singing sensation, Sapna Choudhary looks alluring as she poses for the camera.

Sapna Choudhary is also a former participant of popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by none other than Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan. Sapna Choudhary participated in the 11th season of Bigg Boss and became a household name during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Sapna Choudhary has a crazy fan following across the country and most particularly in Haryana where she is known as the singing and dancing sensation.

Sapna Choudhary’s dance numbers such as Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube and her stage shows are grand with a lot of audience going crazy over her dance moves.

