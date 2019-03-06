Sapna Choudhary has recently shared a dance video on her Instagram account where she is seen performing on Haryanvi song Goli Chal Javegi. The actress as always looks super energetic in the video, which has gone viral on social media. Watch the video here.

Haryanvi dancing queen Sapna Choudhary has taken the internet by storm with her latest dance video, which she has shared on her official Instagram handle recently. According to the latest updates, in the video on her Instagram account she is seen performing on Haryanvi song Goli Chal Javegi. The actress as always looks super energetic in the video, which has gone viral on social media. Sapna Choudhary is known to keep her fan followers engaged with interesting videos on a regular basis and once someone starts following her, he/she could hardly ignore the diva.

Sapna Choudhary has made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects, which has got positive response from the audience across the country. The diva was seen stepping into a protagonist’s role in the film. Sapna Choudhary has earlier featured in several regional video songs which is being played by the youngsters on parties and functions. The diva’s video songs have garnered millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube and is still continuing to. Her Haryanvi songs such as Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Bandook Chalegi, Laad Piya Ke are some of the biggest hits of all time.

Watch the latest video of Sapna Choudhary here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More