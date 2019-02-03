Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Well, the Anarkali of Haryana had a major tranform and you need to watch that! Sapna Choudhary has once again set the Internet in fire with her sexy photo shoot pictures which went viral on Instagram on February 2. The latest Instagram post of Sapna Choudhary has garnered over 25,176 likes on social media,

Sapna Choudhary sexy photo: Indian dancer, singer and actor, Sapna Choudhary yet again sets the Internet on fire with her sexy photo shoot. In a yellow coloured crop top, blue denim and red coloured jacket, Choudhary’s swag in her latest Instagram post simply took our breath away. Making our Sunday more special, Choudhary’s hair-do and make-up in the picture is simply complimenting her new avatar. It is not only surprising but exciting for Sapna Choudhary fans to see their desi queen turn into a sexy diva.

The 28-year-old lady was born and brought up in Rohtak, Haryana. Her career of fame began when her very first super hit chartbuster titled Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, hit millions of views on YouTube. Well, the song in which Sapna is seen entertaining her audience on-stage, now bags almost 353 million views on video-sharing app. Apart from that, Sapna Choudhary is also famous for her songs like Daud Ki Chorri, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi and Tu Cheej Lajwab.

If you still haven’t watched Sapna Choudhary’s super sexy photos from her latest photo shoot on Instagram, take a look at the photos here:

The gorgeous lady who transformed into a model, is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. The forthcoming project of Sapna Choudhary also has Chachi Ram Ram featuring Neelam Choudhary (Sapna Choudhary’s mother).

Also, watch Sapna Choudhary’s songs in which she is seen flaunting her sultry dance moves to the audience during events or in songs:

