Sapna Choudhary sexy photo: The Anarkali of Haryana is all set to surprise her fans with the upcoming movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects which is helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar under the banners of Share Happiness Films. The stunning lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest uber-hot photo shoot pictures to set the Internet on fire.

There is no doubt that with time, Sapna Choudhary’s fans has witnessed a major transformation in the lady who has undergone a sizzling makeover. Apart from her sultry dance moves in the Haryanvi songs, she is also famous for her signing and acting talent. Well, be it Teri Aakhya Ka Yo kajal or the most recent Tring Tring, she has left us with no other option but just to fall in love with her more. From her sexy pictures that went viral on social media to on-stage performances, she never disappoints us with her work.

On Tuesday i.e. February 5, The Anarkali of Haryana made us all go gaga with her yet another sexy photoshoot post. The Stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo collage in which she is seen wearing a fox fur jacket. Well, what stole our heart was her hair-do and make-up which simply transformed her into a glamorous lady from a desi diva. With her as always smile for the picture avatar, she captions the picture as ‘more of hard work’. The post which has given us chills has so garnered 59.9k likes on social media. Take a look at the sexy picture, here:

The Haryanvi sensation began her career as an on-stage dancer. With her successive performances at events, functions and now in movies, the star rose to the stairs of fame. Her best known songs Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Daud Ki Chhori and Maina Haryanvi which were released a few years ago, are still popularly played Haryanvi tracks at events.

The beauty is currently gearing up for the upcoming project with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Anju Jadhav for the Bollywood film, Dosti Ke Side Effects. The film is helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar and bankrolled by Joyal Daniel under the banners of Share Happiness Films. Choudhary’s first ever Bollywood film apart from Nanu Ki Janu, will hit the theatres on February 8, this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More