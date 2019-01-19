Sapna Choudhary has not just been ruling the charts with her super-hit songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab but she is also emerging as a social media sensations with her stunning photos. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on posting photos of her every now and then.

Haryanavi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular stars from the regional industry. The diva is known to raise temperatures with her hot and happening photos and videos. The sexy latke Jhatke of Sapna Choudhary is enough to sweep you off your feet. The gorgeous lady enjoys a massive and crazy fan following. The pop star shot to fame for her sizzling dance performances which are loved by every age group.

Continuing to win hearts, the diva amazed her fans with these super-cute selfies. Taking the selfie game to the cutest level, she added the filters too. The photos are also shared by the fan pages of Sapna Choudhary. Take a look yourself!

Well, what could be a better start to your morning than this? Sapna Choudhary enjoys a fanbase of more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and she keeps on treating her fans with the best of her astonishing stills. Recently, the diva also shared a series of photos in a white attire looking absolutely stunning. The photo got a very good response and people showered their love through likes and comments. Sapna Choudhary enjoys a fanbase of more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

