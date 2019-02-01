Known to set the screens on fire with her dance moves, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has shared her latest photos on Instagram. In the photos shared on her Instagram account, Sapna can be seen acing the airport look with absolute effortlessness. Donning a black tracksuit with a no-makeup look, Sapna looks stunning as she poses for the camera at the airport.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has emerged as a prominent face of the entertainment industry with her electrifying stage performances and impressive personality. As she gears to make her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects, Sapna is leaving no stone unturned to make a fashion statement. And now, the dancing sensation has shared a series of photos in which she is seen beating the Delhi winter chills in style.

Posing at the airport, Sapna can be seen dressed in a black high-neck t-shirt paired with black track pants and a matching jacket with hoodie. As she strikes a pose for the camera in the backdrop of a few aeroplanes, Sapna is seen sporting a no-makeup look. Undeniably, the dancer turned actor looks uber-cool in her airport attire.

Garnering over 138,057 likes, the count of likes on the post is increasing every passing second. Owing to her massive fan base and craze on social media, the comment section under the post has also been flooded with compliments praises Sapna’s gorgeous looks and natural beauty. Having featured in blockbuster songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, English Medium, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more, Sapna’s debut film Dosti Ke Side Effects will release on February 14. The film also stars actors like Zuber Khan and Vikrant Anand.

Have a look at some of Sapna Choudhary’s stunning photos on Instagram:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More