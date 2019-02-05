Known to set the stage on fire with her sensational dance moves, Sapna Choudhary is raising the fashion quotient in her latest Instagram post. In the photo shared by Sapna, the dancing sensation can be seen looking uber-stylish in a faux fUr jacket paired with black leather leggings and knee-high boots. She has shared the photo on her Instagram story. Sapna has featured in songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Daud Ki Chhori, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more.

With her dance chartbusters like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Daud Ki Chhori, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak and many more, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has become a household name. From being a stage dancer to soon to be a Bollywood actor, Sapna’s journey has been no short of a success story. On January 5, Sapna, who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photo.

In the photo shared by Sapna on her Instagram story, Sapna looks ravishing in a glamorous avatar. Clicking a mirror selfie in her vanity, Sapna is seen dressed a faux fur coat in leather leggings and thigh-high black boots. To amp up the hotness quotient, Sapna is adding oomph to her look with middle-parted hair with soft curls, smokey eye makeup and a sassy attitude. Needless to say, Sapna looks ravishing in the photo and we cannot wait for her to share more pictures on her main profile.

Earlier this week, Sapna held a press conference and a live concert in Bhopal. In a media interaction, the dancing sensation cleared the air around speculations of her joining politics. Refuting the rumour, Sapna stated that she is happy with the spotlight she is getting out of her present career.

Having emerged as the most googled personality of 2018, Sapna Choudhary takes social media by storm with her every song. The Haryanvi sensation has also participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11. Her upcoming Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects will release on February 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More