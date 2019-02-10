Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular divas who keeps on hogging headlines for one reason or the other. The Haryanavi sensation drives fans crazy with every photo update of her. This time too, she posted a royal photo of her and it is surfacing the internet, take a look!

Sapna Choudhary is undoubtedly a hit machine. Overlapped with multiple talents, the diva keeps on swaying fans with her sexy dance moves and singing skills. Any song that has Sapna Choudhary breaks records. Well, the singer-dancer-actor is also an internet sensation as people go gaga over every photo update of her. Enjoying a massive fan following on social media, Sapna Choudhary keeps on sharing astonishing photos of her.

This time too, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking stunning as ever. Give her any look and she will slay it! Be it the glammed-up attires or the desi look, Sapna Choudhary rocks it all. The Haryanavi sensation took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a royal avatar and the fans can’t keep calm. All decked-up in a bridal royal lehenga and jewellery, Sapna Choudhary is looking dreamy. Take a look yourself!

Sapna Choudhary has also announced her upcoming concert through this social media update and she has written this on her caption that she will be seeing fans soon at Virar, Maharashtra in the month of March. Recently, she even made her grand debut in Bollywood with her movie Dosti Ke Side Effects which has got mixed reactions from the audience.

