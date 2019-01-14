Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Haryanvi sensation made her huge fan following go gaga with her sexy dance moves in songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo KAJAL, Maina Haryanvi, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajwaab, Bandook Chalegi, Teri Lat Lag Jagi and Mera Chand. Sapna Choudhary's fan page on Instagram shared her sexy picture in a white saree to drive away your Monday blues. Take a look at the picture here:

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Haryanvi sensation came to limelight after her sultry dance moves in Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal hit a million views on YouTube. The stunning lady who is hot and beautiful is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana. Sapna Choudhary’s songs like Maina Haryanvi, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajwaab, Bandook Chalegi, Teri Lat Lag Jagi and Mera Chand are the most famous tracks in Haryana. Nanu Ki Jaanu actor Sapna is not just the YouTube sensation but is also the budding Internet diva.

Choudhary makes sure she surprises her fans with her sexy photos and sizzling dance videos on Instagram. Recently, the beauty took to her official photo-sharing app to share her bridal photo shoot. Choudhary’s alluring weekend surprise for her fans garnered over 115k likes on social media. We all know that the star never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app where over 1.5 million followers follow her to keep themselves updated about her personal as well as professional life.

Well, this time it’s not Sapna who posted a sexy picture of herself. Choudhary’s fan page on Instagram shared her bridal avatar picture in a white saree with golden blouse and bun decked with roses. Her dropping golden earrings and on the point jewellery is simply complimenting her look that has garnered thousands of people praising her attire in the comment section.

If you missed her latest Insta post, take a look at the picture here:

