Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: When it comes to setting the dance stage on fire with her energetic dance moves, who can do it better than Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary?! From a stage dancer to the heart and pride of India, Sapna’s journey in the entertainment industry has been no short of a dream journey. Her songs Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Bandook Chalegi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak and many more are one of the most watched videos on YouTube reflecting her massive fanbase and huge popularity. In recent years, Sapna has stunned everyone with her remarkable makeover and her latest photos are a testament of it.

In a few photos that are going viral on social media, Sapna can be seen looking jaw-dropping in a shimmery one-shoulder golden gown. As she strikes a pose in a hallway lit with golden lights, the diva is making everyone go weak in the knees with her glamorous avatar.

The one-shoulder gown is complimenting Sapna like no other accentuating her curvaceous body. To complete the look, Sapna has left her hair open and is adding oomph to her attire with sultry makeup. With this, a short clip is also going viral that seems to be a behind-the-scenes video from the same photoshoot.

With more than a million followers on her official Instagram profile, Sapna Choudhary is no less than a social media sensation. From sharing her tik tok videos to gorgeous photos, Sapna knows how to keep her fans hooked to her profile. After emerging as a successful stage dancer, Sapna Choudhary has also featured in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11.

Take a look at some of her gorgeous photos-

Post Bigg Boss 11, Sapna featured in the song Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary from Nanu Ki Janu and shared the screen space with Abhay Deol. Recently, the Haryanvi sensation made her Bollywood debut with the film Dostii Ke Side Effects.

