Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has become a household name owing to her sensational dance moves on hit Haryanvi chartbusters. In one of the latest photos of Sapna Choudhary on her official Instagram account, the dancing sensation can be seen stealing hearts in a floral dress. As the photo continues to garner praises from fans, the photo is everyone go weak in the knees with her glamorous avatar.

From being a stage dancer to soon to be a Bollywood actor, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has truly come a long way. Rose to fame with her super-hit tracks like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Sapna makes sure to make the audience dance along with her and that speaks volumes about her undeniable charm. Being an avid social media user, Sapna keeps treating fans with her sexy photos on Instagram and this time is no different. Recently, the dancing sensation took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she can be seen making everyone go weak in the knees.

Looking absolutely stunning, Sapna Choudhary can be seen dressed in a white knee-length floral dress with black pointed heels and hair tied in a half-up-half-down hairdo. To accentuate the look, Sapna has opted for a full face of makeup with a bright pink lipstick. As she strikes a pose for the camera, Sapna truly is a sight to behold.

With a massive fan base and huge popularity on social media, the latest photo of Sapna Choudhary has already garnered 125, 131 likes on the social media platform. The comment section under the photo has also been flooded with comments praising the dancer’s ravishing looks and stellar beauty.

On the professional front, Sapna is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effectss. Co-starring actors like Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand, Anju Jadhav and many more, Dosti Ke Side Effectss is slated to hit the theatrical screens on February 8, 2019.

