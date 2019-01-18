Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Known to set the stage on fire with her dance performances, Sapna Choudhary has shared her latest photos on Instagram. In the photos shared by Sapna, the diva can be seen looking absolutely stunning in a white dress. As she poses for the camera, Sapna is making everyone go weak in the knees. Sapna is a huge sensation on social media and is the most googled celebrity of 2018. Take a look at her latest photos here-

Rose to fame with her sensational stage dance performances, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has carved a space for herself in the entertainment industry. Having ruled the top charts on YouTube with songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more, Sapna has emerged as a social media sensation and her every new dance video or photo goes viral in no time. No wonder, the diva is the top most searched celebrity on Google in 2018.

To kickstart the weekend on a brighter note, Sapna has shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account that are making everyone go gaga over her. Donning a white dress with matching sandals, Sapna has tied her hair in a half-up half-down hairdo and is accentuating the entire look with hoop earrings, dewy makeup and a pink lip shade. Needless to say, Sapna looks gorgeous in her casual yet chic avatar.

Shared just 3 hours ago, the photo shared by the diva on her official Instagram account has already garnered 42, 823 likes and the comment section under the photo has been flooded with compliments praising her stylish avatar. But, this is not the first time that Sapna has treated her fans and followers with her stunning photos.

Take a look at some of them here-

Having emerged as one of the most sought-after celebrities in India, Sapna has also been a participant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11. The diva is now gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effectss.

