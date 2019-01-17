Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effectss. To raise excitement for the same, the makers of the film will be releasing the first song on January 18. In the poster shared by Sapna on her official Instagram account, she can be seen looking sizzling in black attire. Dosti Ke Side Effectss will hit the theatrical screens on February 8.

With her sensational dance numbers, energetic performances and an outgoing personality, Sapna Choudhary has not just emerged as a star in India but all over the country. Every time she hits the stage, she makes sure to make the audience dance along with her. Shot to fame with her stage performances followed by her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss, Sapna is now all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effectss.

After garnering a positive response to the trailer of the film that released on January 14, Sapna is amping up the excitement for the film with a brand new poster. Released just a few hours ago on her official Instagram account, Sapna can be seen posing for the camera in a glamorous avatar. Flaunting her back in a sheer black dress with golden detailing, Sapna has completed her look with diamond dangler earrings and soft curly hair.

In the poster, the dancing sensation has revealed that the first song of her upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effectss is all set to release on January 18. Titled as Tring Tring, the song will be released on the YouTube channel of Zee Music Company. Looking at the poster, it is pretty clear the song will be another dance chartbuster by Sapna, who is going to set the stage on fire with her dance moves.

Co-starring actors like Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Anju Jadhav, Dosti Ke Side Effectss has been helmed by Hadi Ali Abar and will hit the theatrical screens on February 8.

