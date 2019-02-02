Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut this month, has shared her latest photo on Instagram. Posing under the bright sun, Sapna looks stunning donning a polo t-shirt with sunglasses. Even though the photo was shared on her Instagram story and not the main profile, the photos are driving fans crazy and making them go weak in the knees.

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: There is hardly anyone who does not know Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary. Rose to fame with her energetic and stellar dance moves on hit songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more, Sapna makes sure to keep the attention of her audience hooked throughout her stage show. With the spread of social media to the nook and corners of the country, it comes as no surprise that Sapna was the most googled celebrity of 2018.

To kickstart the weekend on a high note, Sapna took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to reveal her latest look. In the photos shared on her Instagram story, Sapna can be seen basking in the sun wearing a white polo shirt. With her straightened hair framing her face perfectly and minimal makeup, Sapna has completed her look with round-framed sunglasses.

With this, she also posted a boomerang video on her story in which she can be seen posing for the camera with her friend. Her huge popularity on social media has garnered her more than 1 million followers and drives fans crazy whenever she shares her new photos or videos.

Having participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, Sapna is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with her upcoming film Dostii Ke Side Effects. Slated to hit the screens on February 14, the film is a complete masala entertainer that revolves around 4 friends.

