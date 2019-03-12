Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Sapna Chaudhary rose to fame after contesting in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Some of her famous Haryanvi songs are- Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which has garnered more than 200 million views on YouTube. Listen to- Sapna Choudhary ke super hit gaane, Sapna Choudhary ki film, Sapna Choudhary ke song, Sapna Choudhary ke gana, haryane gane, Sapna Choudhary gane video here.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation looks hot as ever in pink saree

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: The Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary needs no introduction from her sexy photoshoots to party anthem songs Sapna is not only famous in Haryana but all over the nation! Recently, Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her dressed in a very beautiful floral blouse and lavender coloured saree.

In the series of pictures shared by the diva, sapan is dancing amid the crowd, laughing smiling and posing for pictures with her millions of fans. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 50k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty!

Take a look at her photos here:

She has captioned her picture as keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow. Furthermore, she shared her outfit, makeup details- Outfit by Neha Sharma, styled by Amit, makeup by Ciao Bella Makeovers By Richa and photographed by Himanshu Babbar.

On the work front, Sapna will be soon seen television show Chachi Ram Ram where she will be playing the role of a typical bahu.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fE0qOyCu7Mc

