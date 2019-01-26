Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: After Ghunghat, the Anarkali of Haryana is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming episode of Sunil Grover's Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share the glimpse of the episode that has already garnered over 138k likes.

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary made her television debut with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 11. Although, the stunning lady couldn’t win the show but she managed to garner millions of followers. The Haryanvi bombshell who rose to limelight after her Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal hit million views on YouTube, is all set to entertain her huge fan following by appearing in Sunil Grover’s Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Well, we are sure Sapna’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her on-screen after giving a power packed performance in Bigg Boss 12, last year.

In a blue and white coloured suit, Sapna is seen in all smiles as she posed for a selfie with Sunil, Sugandha and Farah. She took to her official Instagram handle to share the series of pictures that has garnered 138k likes and jam packed comment section. Giving a perfect treat to her 1.5 million fanbase, Choudhary’s pink lip colour and on the point hair-do will definitely give you beauty goals. If you missed Sapna’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the photos shared by Haryanvi dancer here:

Kanpur Wale Khuranas featuring Sunil Grover, Adaa Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Upasana Singh, Jatinder Suri, Divyansh Dwivedi and Farah Khan, is doing well at the TRP list. The comedy show that goes on air on Star Plus, every weekend.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sapna will star in Bollywood movie Dosti Ki Side Effects and Haryanvi film Chachi Ram Ram. Recently, the star released her latest track Ghunghat.

