Sapna Choudhary songs: Her song English Medium has been crooned by Masoom Sharma and Ak Jatti. The song stars Sapna Choudhary and Vickky Kajla in lead roles. The song has crossed 150 million views on Youtube. In the video, Vikky Kajla makes a Dabangg entry in white kurta-pyjama in a tractor whereas Sapna Choudhary is dressed in a red suit.

Sapna Choudhary songs: Heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary who is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas, her amazing style and her sizzling dancing moves have once again taken the internet by storm. One of her songs which has gone viral is English Medium starring Sapna Choudhary and Vickky Kajla in lead role. Her song has been crooned by Masoom Sharma and Ak Jatti and lyrics have been penned by Raju Gudha. The music has been given by Boota Singh and directed by Vijay Varma.

Talking about the music video, Vikky Kajla makes a Dabangg entry in white kurta-pyjama in a tractor whereas Sapna Choudhary is dressed in a red suit. She has complemented her style with kohled eyes, purple eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. The song has crossed 150 million views on YouTube and is one of the leading chartbuster songs of the year. Watch full song here

On the professional front, Sapna Choudhary will be seen making her Bollywood debut this year in Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite soap opera star Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, among others. The movie is set to release this month on February 8, 2019. Recently the makers had released its third song yesterday- Mood Bana Lo which in a span of just a day has crossed a million views!

