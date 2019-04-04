Sapna Choudhary sexy videos: Haryanvi bombshell Sapna Choudhary who hardly skips a chance of making her fans go gaga with sexy pictures and videos, took to her official Instagram handle to share a Tik Tok video with her mother. In a blue coloured outfit, the lady is cutely seen dancing to the beats of Baby Marwa Ke Manegi song.

Sapna Choudhary sexy videos: With millions of followers on social media, Sapna Choudhary hardly skips a chance of making her followers go gaga when it comes to entertaining them with sultry dance moves in songs and at the event. Well, that is not what Sapna Choudhary fans these days look for. The gorgeous diva not only impresses her followers with pictures on the photo-sharing app but have become a part of the ongoing trend which is Tik Tok videos. Her back to back post on the lip-syncing dubsmash app is proof that she is not only a good dancer but also an amazing actor and singer.

The stunning lady who rose to limelight by performing on songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Daud Ki Chhori and Hatt Jaa Tau, is all set to treat not only the Haryanvi but Punjabi fanbase by collaborating with Daler Mehndi for the upcoming song titled Bawli Tared. Coming back to her Tik Tok video post, Sapna Choudhary recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her dance video with her mother who is all set to make a Haryanvi debut in Chachi Ram Ram movie. In a blue body-hugging dress with golden jhumki, Sapna Choudhary is seen entertaining her followers on Baby Marwa Ke Manegi.

If you missed taking a sneak peek into the post of Sapna Choudhary’s fan pages that garnered over 13k likes, take a look at it here:

Talking about Sapna Choudhary’s journey in the industry, the Anarkali of Haryana won millions of heart after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 11. Her innocence and down to earth nature despite being one of the most bankable divas of the Haryanvi entertainment industry is what makes her a star. Chachi Ram Ram actor made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects in February.

