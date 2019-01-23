Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal fame Haraynvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary once again sets the YouTube on fire with her sizzling dance performance in none other that super hit chartbuster, Daud Ki Chori. The song which was released in 2018, has so far crossed over 30 million views on YouTube. Watch the video here:

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary who is the entertainment source of her nothern state, is currently enjoying the love and praises she is garnerining from the fanbase. Her songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Mera Chand, Rotiye Ke Tote and Tu Cheej Lajwaab are super hit on YouTube with over millions of views on it. Sapna has never missed a chance from surprising her followers with her sizzling performance in the tracks and reality shows. Infact, the lady became a star on Indian television after participating in Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss season 11.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who made the entire Haryana go gaga with her sultry dance, once again has set the YouTube on fire. This time, Choudhary in the video is seen entertaining her huge fan following in a white saree insead of suits. Sung by Farista and Rahul Puthi, Sapna’s super hit song Daud Ki Chori written by Farista which was released in 2018, has crossed over 30 million views on YouTube. If you missed watching the blockbuster track of Sapna Choudhary, here’s teh sneak peek to it:

Bhojpuri bombshell Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with Bollywood movie titled Dosti Ke Side Effects. She will also feature in Haryanvi projects named Chachi Ram Ram which will also star her mother Neelam Choudhary and Ghunghat. All her projects will hit the theatres this year.

Also watch, Sapna Choudhary’s super hit songs that made the video-sharing app:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More