Dosti Ke Side Effects trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Dosti Ke Side Effects starring Sapna Choudhary, Vikrant Anand, Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, Neel Motwani and Sai Bhallal talks about childhood friends who were immensely in love with each other but their lives had something different to do in their lives. To witness the side effects of friendship, watch Dosti Ke Side Effects trailer here:

Sonam Choudhary sexy videos: The stunning lady who began her career by giving us a power-pack performance in Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, rose to the fane of the glamorous world by winning millions of hearts. Her sexy photos on social media and sultry dance videos on the audio-sharing app, YouTube, Sapna Choudhary made her fans go gaga and we don’t need a proof for that. With millions of followers worldwide, Choudhary made sure her audience stays updated about her professional and personal life by uploading pictures and clips in which she is seen discussing her upcoming events.

Well, the latest update to her work is her upcoming movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects. Helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar, Dosti Ke Side Effects I bankrolled by Joyal Daniel under the banners of Share Happiness Films. The film which is all set to hit the theatres in the coming months, stars Sapna Choudhary, Vikrant Anand, Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, Neel Motwani and Sai Bhallal.

Talking about her other projects, Daud Ki Chhori, Tu Cheez Lajwaab, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Teri Lat Lag Jagi star will star in Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram and Ghunghat aali oth maargi. Both her films will hit the theatres earlier, this year.

