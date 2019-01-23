Sapna Choudhary video: The song Tring Tring from Sapna Choudhary's upcoming flick Dosti Ke side Effects has crossed 2 million plus views on the video-sharing app YouTube and the count seems unstoppable. The movie is set to release all over the country on February 8, 2019, and also stars soap opera celebrities Vikrant Annad, Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, Neel Motwani and Sai Bhallal in supporting roles.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a video clip of her dancing to her latest song Tring Tring from her Bollywood debut movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. In the video, She is dressed in a multi coloured white wrap-around dress and showing off her desi thumkas! The video is being loved by all and has gone viral all over the social media. The song Tring Tring has been crooned by Aaniya Sayyed, penned by Atiya Sayyed and music has been given by Altaaf Sayyed and Manny Verma.

Currently, Sapna Choudhary is promoting her movie Dosti Ke Side effects where she will paly the role of a cop. The movie also stars soap opera celebrities Vikrant Annad, Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, Neel Motwani and Sai Bhallal in supporting roles. The movie is set to hit the silver screens this year on February 8, 2019. The movie Dosti Ke Side Effects has been produced by Joyal Daniel and directed by Hadi Ali Abrar. Her song Tring Tring has already crossed 2 million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable! Sapna Choudhary enjoys a massive fan following of 1.5 million followers on Instagram and now is a social media sensation. She has featured in many songs such as Chori 96, Superstar, Billori Akh, Hatt Ja Tau, Nanu Ki Jaanu among others. Take a look at the viral clip here:

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation dances to her song Tring Tring in this viral clip

