Sapna Choudhary sexy video: The Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary once again sets the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in the latest Haryanvi song titled Marjani. The song which was released yesterday i.e. January 31, has already crossed 189k views on YouTube. Watch, the unmissaable video of Sapna Choudhary here:

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: The Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary once again surprises her fanbase with a yet another super hit chartbuster song. Well, soon after forcing us to groove on the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Choudhary made sure her fans were well entertained with her sultry dance moves in Haryanvi songs like Chetak, Daud Ki Chhori, Maina Haryanvi and Mera Chand. The popular stage dancer of north India, is also the Internet sensation who barely misses an opportunity of treating the followers with videos and photos.

Coming back to her latest songs! After her song Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi released on January 21, Sapna Choudhary released another track titled Marjani. Sung by Kavita Shobu, Virender Pal Binda, Marjani starring Sapna Choudhary, Jagender Kundu, Vijay Dhaka, Chandev Parkash Bassai & Basant Kumar is choreographed by Pawan Rajput and Basant Kumar. Helmed by Virender Pal Binda, the song which has already crossed 189k views on YouTube is bankrolled by Hansraj Railhan, Leela Krishan Railhan, Rajesh Thukral, Virender Pal Binda and Ankit Vij under the banners of Sonotek. In a total desi style, Sapna has once again impressed us all with her dance moves. If you still haven’t watched the chartbuster song of Sapna Choudhary, take a look at the video here:

The Haryanvi bombshell will also star in her mother’s debut movie Chachi Ram Ram. She will also feature in the upcoming Bollywood movie Dosti Ke Side Effects that is likely to hit the theatres in the coming months of 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More