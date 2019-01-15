Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanavi sensation Sapna Choudhary who is famous for her sexy latke jhatke and pop singing has been taking the internet over with her gorgeous photo updates. The YouTube dance queen sets the internet on fire with every songs release and fiery dance performances. She has been ruling the hearts of fans for a long time and loves to share the daily photo updates with them.

While all of her songs are super-hit on the internet, few of them prove why is she insanely famous. One of the famous tracks, English Medium which ahs been sung by Sapna Choudhary nad Vickky Kajla has crossed a milestone of 145 million views on Youtube. The song is still being showered with love and praises by fans and is onto achieving more success. Penned by Masoom Sharma and AK Jatti, English medium is directed by Vijay Varma. Watch the video here:

Released in the year 2017, the song has broken the records and has garnered immense love from the fans. Not just this, the pop sensation has many more super hits listed under her name. Be it Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab or Chhori Bindass, it has all taken her popularity to another level. Sapna Choudhary shot to fame with her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss where she managed to steal a million hearts with her originality and behaviour. The stunning Instagram timeline of the diva creates a buzz on the internet every now and then. Here are some of the most gorgeous photos!

