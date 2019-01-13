Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who is the heart and soul of her regional entertainment industry, never disappoints her fans when it comes to sexy videos and sizzling photos. Her latest song Rotiya Ke Tote has garnered over 29 million views on YouTube. Watch the video here:

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who is the heart and soul of her regional entertainment industry, barely gives her audience a chance to get disappointed. The lady who is not only beautiful but is talented as well, is famous for her beauty and sultry dance moves at events. Also known as the Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Haryanvi and Hindi projects. Her superhit songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Tu Cheez Lajwaab are popular all over the country.

The stunning lady who came to limelight after her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal set the YouTube on fire with millions of views, has also participated in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss which was won by Shilpa Shinde. The star then won our hearts by showcasing her sweet nature and ability to take stands for right things. After BB house, she was seen sharing screens with Bollywood actor Abhay Deol in Nanu Ki Janu. She is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. She will also star in Haryani movie Chachi Ram Ram which features her real life mother Neelam Choudhary.

Talking about her chartbusters, Sapna Choudhary has given us songs that force us to hit the dance floors. Be it Chetak or Daud Ki Chorri or Mera Chand, you really can’t beat her charisma on stage. Well, her latest song Rotiya Ke Tote which is sung by Kavita Shobu has garnered over 29 million views.

Watch the video here:

