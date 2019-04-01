Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Sapna Choudhary's latest track Ignore is taking social media by storm. In one week of release, the song has garnered 6 million views. A popular name in Haryana, Sapna has featured in songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Daud Ki Chhori, Bandook Chalegi, English Medium and many more.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Known as one of the best dancers in the country, Sapna Choudhary is the heart and soul of Haryana. Rose to fame with her energetic dance moves, she has emerged as a household name in just a matter of a few years, making her an internet sensation. Some of her popular tracks include Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Daud Ki Chhori, Bandook Chalegi, English Medium and many more. As her previous tracks continue to rule social media and hearts of fans, she has released a new track Ignore.

Released just a week ago, the song has already crossed 6, 506, 093 views on YouTube. Sung by Kavita Shobu and penned by Naveen Aurangnagariya (O Gande), the song has been made under the banner of Sonotek Haryanvi. In the song, Sapna can be seen sharing the screen space with Mehar Risky. An addition to Sapna Choudhary’s song, the track is a must-watch and absolutely unmissable. Playing the role of a newly-wed, Sapna Choudhary looks breathtaking in her ethnic avatar.

To promote her song, Sapna Choudhary also did a photoshoot that is going viral on social media. Shared on her Instagram account, the photos prove that Sapna redefines desi swag and can carry any look with absolute ease. In the first photo, Sapna can be seen donning a green suit with matching bangles, a pink and golden statement neckpiece and a turqoise blue ring. Meanwhile, in another photo, she looks super hot in a white t-shirt, low-waist jeans, white sneakers and sunglasses.

Amassing huge popularity in India, Sapna Choudhary drives everyone crazy whenever she hits the dance stage. One of her most popular song on YouTube is Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal that has crossed 400 million views on YouTube, a feat that has not been achieved by even the biggest stars of Bollywood.

Sapna Choudhary was also a participant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11. After Bigg Boss 11, Sapna featured in the song Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary and shared the screen space with Bollywood actor Abhay Deol in the film Nanu Ki Jaanu. She recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Dostii Ke Side Effects.

