Undoubtedly, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal fame Sapna Choudhary has become one of the most bankable artists in the Haryanvi music industry. Every time a video featuring her makes its way to the YouTube, it just takes the platform by storm. It seems there is not a single video featuring Sapna that has not crossed over a million views on YouTube. Among all of her chartbuster songs, there is a song titled Badli Badli Laage that has broken almost all the existing records on YoTube. The video has crossed over 106 million views so far and the views are mounting with an electric pace.

The song is crooned by Tarun Panchal and Ruchika Jangid. The song features Sapna Choudhary and Vicky Kajla while the song is written and produced by Bantu Signal. In the video, Sapna can be seen looking all gorgeous in her desi avatar making fan’s heart skip a beat. Here take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s latest sexy song that has taken the Internet by storm.

The Haryanvi diva shot to fame after her song Teri Aankhya Ka yo Kajal crossed over 200 million views on YouTube. She then became a prominent face after she made an entry to one of the most watched reality TV show Bigg Boss. Besides this, the diva has finally made her debut to the Bollywood cinema with her song Tring Tring from the film Dosti Ke Side Effects. The song has already crossed over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

