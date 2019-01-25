Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Sapna Choudhary shot to fame after she participated in Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss season 11. She recently made her Bollywood debut with the song Tring Tring that has crossed over 1.5 million views. Besides this, there are a number of songs featuring Sapna that have been wreaking havoc on social media, including Badli Badli Lage, Cheez Lajwab, Chetak, and Teri Lat Lag Jagi among others.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is known for making chartbusters that keep taking the Internet by storm. The beauty has featured in several songs that are available on YouTube and are making headlines. One of such songs is Laad Piya Ke that has crossed over 180 million views on the video uploading platform. The song features Sapna Choudhary and Pardeep Boora. The song was crooned by Raju Punjabi and Sushila Thakhr. The lyrics of the song is given by Binder Danoda while the music has been given by VR Bros.

The song has continuously been hitting the chartbusters since its release in 2016. In the video, Sapna can be seen winning hearts with her charming looks. Besides this, Sapna has also made her Bollywood debut recently with the song Tring Tring. The song has alredy crossed over a million views and continuing to spread its charm over the audiences.

