Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal fame Sapna Choudhary once again set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in Abhay Deol's Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary. The super hit chartbuster from Bollywood film Nanu Ki Jaanu helmed by Faraz Haider has crossed 26 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Daud Ki Chhori fame Sapna Choudhary is currently enjoying the success of her latest hit, Ghunghat. The gorgeous diva who made her Indian television debut with Bigg Boss season 11 hosted by Salman Khan, will star in Chachi Ram Ram featuring her real-life mother Neelam Choudhary. With her back to back hits like Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Thada Bhartar, Rotiyo Ke Tote, Choudhary became the heart and soul of Haryana. Well, the Haryanvi dancer who broke all the records by garnering millions of views on YouTube by flaunting her sultry dance moves in Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, never misses a chance when it comes to surprise her fans.

The stunning lady who also known as the Anarkali of Haryana set the YouTube on fire with her amazing performance in the song Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary. Sung by Gunwant Sen, Khushboo Jain & Saumya Upadhyay, super hit song Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary from the film Nanu Ki Jaanu featuring Abhay Deol, has crossed over 26 million views on YouTube. Watch, the latest Sapna Choudhary hot songs:

After Dosti Ke Side Effectss trailer crossed 1 million views on YouTube, Sapna’s huge fan following is eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres this February. Helmed by Hadi Ali Abar and bankrolled by Joel Daniel, Dosti Ke Side Effects stars Sapna Choudhary in the lead, Zubey Khan, Vikrant Anand and Anju Jadhav. Based on friendship, betrayal and revenge, Dosti Ke Side Effectss is a story about 4 college friends who never leave each other’s side in a hard time. Watch, the Dosti Ke Side Effectss official trailer here:

