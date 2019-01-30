The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of her mother making chapatis for Haryanvi dancer. The video which was shared today i.e January 29, has already set the Internet on fire for Neelam Choudhary’s simplicity despite being a mother of India’s popular dancer.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: The Anarkali of Haryana who never fails to impress her audience when it comes to her unmissable dance moves, is one of the most popular divas of the Northern entertainment industry. Choudhary who came to limelight after people fell in love with her amazing on-stage dance performance on Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal track, is currently enjoying the success of her latest song Ghunghat that hit the Internet in January.

Well, not just YouTube or entertainment industry, Sapna Choudhary is a famous personality on Instagram. The Internet sensation who has over millions of followers on photo-sharing app, recently took to her official handle to share an adorable video of her mother making chapatis through an Instagram story. In a red coloured suit, Neelam Choudhary aka Sapna’s mother is seen making Indian bread in a total desi style. If you missed watching Sapna Choudhary’s latest Instagram story that went viral on social media, watch the clip that was shared by her fanpage here:

Talking about her upcoming projects, the stunning diva who is popular for her tracks like Chetak, Daud Ki Chhori, Mera Chand, Maina Haryanvi, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. She will also star in Chachi Ram Ram, which has Sapna’s mother Neelam Choudhary as the Chachi and main protagonist in it.

