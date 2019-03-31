Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation is on cloud nine as one of her chartbuster songs, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is all set to enter the 400 million views on YouTube. The stunning lady who has songs like Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and Mera Chand in her kitty, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Chachi Ram Ram.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation who enjoys millions of followers on social media, is one of the best-known personalities in Haryana. The stunning lady who rose to limelight after her songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi and Ghunghat, is titled as the Anarkali of Haryana. Well, Sapna Choudhary makes sure her fans are well updated about her personal as well as professional life when it comes to posting photos and videos on Instagram.

Sapna Choudhary’s chartbuster song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal from the album Suit Tera Patla Volume 2. is sung by DC Madana. Written by Veer Dhaiya under the banners of Sonotek Company, Sapna Choudhary’s superhit Haryanvi song that made her rose to the limelight is all set to enter the 400 million views club on YouTube. In the track, Sapna Choudhary is seen entertaining her huge fan following on the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which was released on the video-sharing app on 2017. Take a look at the video of Sapna Choudhary’s superhit song, here:

Talking about her Instagram photos and videos, Sapna Choudhary recently took to her official handle to share some of her cute pictures with kids from the sets of Kitchen Champions that airs on Colors. In a black coloured top with a white and black coloured skirt, Sapna Choudhary is seen flaunting her beauty with curly hair-do and nude make-up. With a caption stating, speak when you feel that your words are better than your silence, Sapna Choudhary’s post was liked by 116k Instagram users. Take a sneak peek into the post of Sapma Choudhary, here:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary recently took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her upcoming Haryanvi movie, Chachi Ram Ram. The stunning Haryanvi diva via Instagram story, informed her fans that the trailer of the movie which also stars her real-life mother Neelam Choudhary will be released in the second week of April.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More