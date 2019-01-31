Sapna Choudhary sexy video: The Haryanvi sensation who made us all go gaga with her latest Dosti Ke Side Effects song, is currently enjoying the success of her recently released Haryanvi super hit chartbuster titled Chetak. From her sizzling appearance in the song to Raj Mawar's voice, Chetak not only won millions of hearts but also garnered over 74 million views on YouTube

Sapna Choudhary sexy photo: The Anarkali of Haryana who is not just the heart and soul of her hometown but is also one of the best known divas of entertainment industry. The amazing dancer who has the power to set the stage on fire with her sensuous dance moves, is also known as the Haryanvi sensation of entertainment industry. With her latkas and jhatkas in songs like Chetak, Daud Ki Chhori and Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, stunning lady won millions of hearts without making disappointing her fanbase, worldwide.

Well, we all know that the stunning lady stays busy with events, ongoing movie shoots and promotions of her upcoming project. Choudhary, who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Dosti Ke Side Effects starring Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor, Anju Jhadav, is currently enjoy the success of latest song Ghunghat. The song which was released on January 21, has already crossed 5 million views on YouTube. Not just that, Sapna Choudhary’s 2018 super hit chartbuster Chetak sung by Raj Mawar, has set YouTube ablaze.

Not just that, Sapna Choudhary is also the Internet sensation. Bollywood diva barely disappoints her fans when it comes to posting pictures and keeping her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. With over 1.5 million followers on photo-sharing app, Sapna’s latest picture in a floral print dress has garnered over 127k likes. Take a look at the stunning photo of Sapna Choudhary:

The stunning lady who forced the entire country to groove on her Haryanvi song, Teri Aakhya Ka Kaajal will also star in her mother Neelam Choudhary’s debut movie titled Chachi Ram Ram. In the meanwhile, watch her superhit songs that were released in 2018.

