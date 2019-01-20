Rose to fame with her dance chartbusters, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her acting debut with her upcoming Bollywood film Dostii Ke Side Effects. To amp up the excitement for the same, the filmmakers have released the first song of the film titled Tring Tring, Featuring Sapna Chaudhary dressed in a navy blue outfit, the song is high on the entertainment quotient and is going viral on social media. Have a look at the song here-

After setting the screens on fire with her dance moves and undeniable charm for several years, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is now all set to take the next step forward. As the next step in her career graph, the dancing sensation is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effectss. To raise excitement for the same, the makers of the film have released the first song titled Tring Tring.

And it is yet another Sapna Choudhary chartbuster. Unlike her previous song releases, the song Tring Tring has a Bollywood vibe to it. Dancing against the backdrop of a Bollywood bar with a couple of dancers, Sapna can be seen dancing in a navy blue blouse paired with a shimmery knee-length skirt and golden footwear. To add the hotness quotient to her look, Sapna is amping up the look with golden earrings, soft curly hair and dewy makeup.

Released just a few hours ago on the YouTube channel of Zee Music Company, the video is a visual treat for all the Sapna Choudhary fans and is now going viral on the Internet. Garnering over 544, 823 views, Sapna has hooked everyone with her sizzling dance moves and breathtaking expressions.

Having rose to fame with songs like Chetak, Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal and many more, Sapna Choudhary was also a contestant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10. Her upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effectss also stars Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Anju Jadhav and will release on February 8, 2019.

