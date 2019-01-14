Sapna Choudhary sexy videos: Haryanvi sensation who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Haryanvi movie, Chachi Ram Ram. The stunning lady won millions of hearts with her sensuous dance moves in Haryanvi songs like Daud Ki Chhori, Chetak, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Maina Haryanvi. Well, her latest song Ja Ke Dekho Chorro has garnered over 2 million views within weeks of its upload on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary sexy videos: Haryanvi sensation who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Haryanvi movie, Chachi Ram Ram. The stunning lady who won millions of hearts with her sensuous dance moves in Haryanvi songs will also make her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. Popularly known as the Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary rose to fame after her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal became the YouTube hit by crossing a million views.

From just being a popular face in the regional entertainment industry to participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 11 which was won by Shilpa Shinde in 2017, Choudhary’s journey in the industry is not hidden from us. Well, Daud Ki Chhori star never misses a chance of making her fans go gaga on Instagram with her sexy photos and sultry videos. Wishing her over 1.4 million fanbases happy Lohri on photo-sharing app, every time Choudhary makes sure her fans are well updated about her professional as well as personal life.

Talking about her latest music, Choudhary’s latest song Ja Ke Dekho Chorro has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube. The song that went viral on YouTube a few weeks ago, is all about Choudhary’s sexy dance moves. In the video, Sapna is flaunting her sultry dance moves in a black coloured suit with beautiful embroidery on it. In all smiles, Choudhary made sure her massive audience at an event were entertained at its best. Take a look at the video that will force you to hit the dance floor right away!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More