Sapna Choudhary sexy videos: Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is known for her exceptional dance moves and she has undoubtedly taken the Haryanvi music industry to new heights. Every time a new song featuring Sapna Choudhary makes its way to the YouTube, the video uploading platform prepares itself for the storm that comes along with it. One among such song is Mera Chand that was released in 2018. The song was crooned by Raj Mawar while the lyrics and music were given by Naveen Vishu Baba and Vraj Bandhu respectively. The song features Sapna Chaudhary and Naveen Naru and is helmed by Pawan Gill.

The song has been setting the Internet on fire ever since it was first released on YouTube. in the video, Sapna can be seen looking this perfect bride who is remarkably gorgeous. we have to admit that the bridal attire is quite suiting her. Although the diva is dressed in bridal wear, it doesn’t stop her from shaking her leg like a pro. The song has crossed over 125 millions views so far and the numbers are continuing to increase. Before we write anything further, here’s take a look:

Sapna Choudhary became a prominent name after her song Teri Ankhya Ka jo Kajal crossed over 270 million views on the YouTube. She also shot to fame after being featured in the most-watched reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 11, which is hosted by Salman Khan. The diva has also featured in numerous other songs that have wreaked havoc on the Internet. The songs include Badli Badli Lage, Tu Cheez Lajwab and Chetak among others. Here we have compiled some of her other best song that has been doing the rounds on social media.

