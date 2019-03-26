Sapna Choudhary sexy videos: Sapna Choudhary is a social media sensation with more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Some of her best songs are- Chetak, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Ignore, English Medium, Chhori Bindass and many other songs. She also made her Bollywood debut this year with Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Sapna Choudhary sexy videos: The heart and soul of Harayana Sapna Choudhary need no introduction from her curvaceous body to her item songs Sapna has etched her marks into the hearts of her millions of fans and has become a social media sensation with more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

One such song of the diva which is soon going to cross the 400 million benchmark is Teri Aakhya Ka Yo kajal, crooned by Sapna Choudhary and penned by DC Madana the song is loved by all!

About a month back Sapna Choudhary made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side effects which failed at the box office but anyway made Sapna a social media sensation. The movie also starred soap opera stars Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav and many other stars who made their Bollywood debut.

Take a look at some of the best haryanvai songs of Sapna Choudhary here:

1. Tu Cheej Lajwaab

Crooned by Raju Punjabi, and penned by Andy Dahiya the song Tu Cheej Lajwaab has crossed 45 million views on YouTube and is currently being loved by all!

2. Ignore

Crooned by Kavita Shobu, and penned by Naveen Aurangnagariya (O Gande), the song Ignore stars Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky in lead roles.

3. Chhori Bindass

The song has been crooned by Aakash Akki and produced under the banner Sonotek. Take a look at the viral video here:

4. Hatt Ja Tau

Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and penned by Dr. Devendra Kafir, Ramkesh Jiwanpurwala, and Chandan Bakshi the song has been bankrolled uner the banner T series. The song has crossed 65 million views on YouTube.

5. English Medium

Sung by Masoom Sharma and Ak Jatti, and stars Sapna Choudhary and Vickky Kajla in lead role. the song has crossed 168 million views on Youtube and is going very well on YouTube.

