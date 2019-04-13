Sapna Choudhary sexy videos: Haryanvi diva who started her career as a dancer in political rallies has surely achieved a lot in a short span of time from being an internet sensation to making her Bollywood debut, Sapna has become the heart and soul of our nation! Take a look at the top 5 TikTok videos of the diva inside.

The heart and soul of Haryana who has impressed the audience with her songs and her dance moves have once again taken the internet by storm with her TikTok videos. Dancing her heart out to lip syncing to hilarious dialogues Sapna has created a huge fanbase here also! Recently, Sapna Choudhary was making headlines for her song Teri aakhya Ka Yo Kajal as the song in a span of just a year has crossed 403 million views on youtube! to celebrate the success of the party anthem song former porn star Sunny Leone danced on it with her friend and the video went viral!

Coming back to Sapna Choudhary, the diva is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country after featuring in controversial Salman Khan show Bigg Boss with Hina Khan. The show bagged her massive fan following on the photo-sharing app Instagram and she became a social media sensation with more than a million followers.

Take a look at the video which has crossed 25k views on Youtube:

Some of the songs of Sapna Choudhary that have gone viral over the few years are- Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Ignore, Hatt Jaa Tau, Laad Piya Ke, Tring Tring, Maina Haryanvi, Chhori Bindaas, Tikje Bol, Daud Ki Chhori, Mere Samen Aake, Badli Badli Laage, Mera Chand, Lat Lag Jayegi, Ghungat, Rotiya Ke Tote, among various other songs that have crossed millions of views on youtube.

Sapna Choudhary last month made her Bollywood debut with Hindi comedy movie Dosti Ke Side effects opposite soap opera stars Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, Vikrant, and many other actors. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office.

