Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi beauty who is known for her killer looks and sexy dance moves, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects. Sapna Choudhary's huge fan following who never misses an opportunity to capture her looks from the events or shooting set. Take a look at the first glimpse of Sapna Choudhary's upcoming track Mera Chand 2.

Sapna Choudhary photos: The heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her Bollywood debut with upcoming movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. The lady who is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana is one of the most loved and adored celebs of the entertainment industry. With a huge fan following in India and now abroad, Sapna Choudhary came never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks and sensual dance moves.

In a recent photo shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan on Instagram, the stunning Haryanvi beauty is seen shaking a leg with her co-star for the upcoming son Mera Chand 2. Decked in a simple jewellery and make-up, Sapna Choudhary looks beautiful in a green suit with golden embroidery. Choudhary’s Mera Chand with over 99,990,471 views on YouTube was released on February 16, this year. The makers of the song Mera Chand are all ready to release the second part of Mera Chand with a title Mera Chand 2. Will the upcoming song of Sapna Choudhary it the million view button? Well, that is a tricky question as we have no idea how Sapna Choudhary’s huge fan following is going to her upcoming song but until then, take a look at the stills shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan page on Instagram.

Well, our stunning diva definitely knows how to balance her workload. In a series of photos and videos shared by her fans page, the stunning lady is seen shooting for the upcoming track Mera Chand 2 and also all decked up in the Indian attire for an interview. Not missing the aroma of weather, Sapna Choudhary was seen wearing a sweatshirt with a beautiful blue-red coloured suit.

