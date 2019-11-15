Sapna Choudhary song Ashiqui Mein Teri: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary looks adorable in her new romantic song. The hot and sizzling performer is now come up with a romantic number.

Sapna Chaudhary is a Haryanvi sensation who always attracts the audience with her peppy numbers. The hot and sizzling performer is now come up with a romantic number. She looks adorable in her new song Ashiqui Mein Teri. The lyrics of the song are given by Ram Avtaar Poonia and Devendra Fauji. The song is analyzed and distributed by VR Bros on the official YouTube channel Haryanvi mania. This Haryanvi queen has build up a different space for her, she rules every heart with her performance. The video artist is popularly known for her crazy item numbers that made people crazy for her.

This time Sapna has given her a chance in a romantic genre, and there is no doubt that this beautiful and bold should get success again. People loved this song and Haryanvi sensation again proved her abilities. Sapna Chaudhary always gets into the difficulties when she tried something new because of her critics but this time no controversy came in front of her song and it was an easy release.

In the song, Sapna is giving quirky expressions while his soulmate is trying to convince her how much he loves her. But Sapna is not ready to accept the proposal. Also, Sapna Chaudhary impressed the audience with her moves. Basically she added Sapna Chaudhary’s special Tadka in the song that will make you more crazy about her. She looks like a Haryanvi Queen in this Peppy cum romantic song.

Sapna Chaudhary wore a black suit with Yellow embeds in it, also a yellow salwar that perfectly suits her. Sapna Chaudhary tied her hair with a tight braid which makes her look a proper Haryanvi. Her look make the scenes relatable for the audience and makes her look more attractive for the audience. Everyone must watch this cute romantic song once.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App