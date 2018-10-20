Sapna Choudhary song Chetak: Haryana sensation Sapna Choudhary has taken over social media with her hit song Chetak. In the video, Sapna can be seen all the limelight with her hot and sizzling glamorous avatar. Starring Sapna Choudhary along with Mehar Risky, the song has crossed 25 million views on YouTube. Watch Sapna Choudhary's new Haryanvi song Chetak.

Known to rule hearts with her sensational dance moves, Haryana’s heartthrob Sapna Choudhary has taken over social media with her super-hit dance video Chetak. Breaking away from her usual self, Sapna can be seen mesmerising one and all with her glamorous avatar in the video. As she steps out of the chopper, the diva is seen making an uber-hot entry in a black jumpsuit, black stilettos and straight hair. Meanwhile, in another sequence, Sapna transitions from a glamorous diva into a desi-at-heart girl next door.

Needless to say, it is Sapna’s charm that is winning hearts and raking in million views. Sung by Raj Mawar, the song stars Mehar Risky along with her while the music video has been helmed by Farista.

Check out Sapna Choudhary-starrer song Chetak here:

Hailing from a small town in Haryana, Sapna Choudhary rose to fame with her dhamakedaar dance moves on songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Mera Chand, Daud Ki Chhori and many more. Everytime the gorgeous lady steps on the stage, she makes sure to make thousands groove along with her. Taking her popularity to another level, Sapna was also a part of India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11. With her hot and sexy dance moves and stellar persona, Sapna has emerged as a household name and her every photo or video ends up getting viral on social media.

Have a look at Haryana sensation Sapna Chaudhary’s stunning photos that sweeps her fans and followers off their feet:

