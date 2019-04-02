Sapna Choudhary new song: Haryanvi sensation who enjoys millions of followers on Instagram, set the Internet on fire with her sizzling transformation in the latest Haryanvi superhit song Chetak. The song which was released back in 2018, also stars Mehar Risky along with Sapna who plays his love interest in the song that is all set to garner 90 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary new song: Sapna Choudhary is one of those entertainers who barely misses a chance of grabbing their audience’s attention with their personal or professional work. The down to earth Sapna Choudhary who hails from Haryana and became one of the most popular stage dancers after her songs like Maina Haryanvi, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal hit a million views on YouTube. Ever since the release of her chartbuster song, she has become one of the most bankable entertainers.

Last year in 2018, Sapna Choudhary set the Internet on fire with her transformation not only on Instagram with her sizzling pictures and photoshoot but also with songs like Chetak. One of the most super hit songs of Sapna Chaudhary that backs Raj Mawar’s voice and stars Mehar Risky along with Sapna herself is based on how an urban diva turns into a desi chorri. Made under the banners of Sonotek, Sapna Choudhary’s new Haryanvi song that bagged over 89,449,929 views on YouTube, is a must watch! Watch Chetak song video, here:

Talking about Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which rose her to the limelight and made her the star of every event these days, was released back in 2017. Sapna Choudhary in the song which too is made under the banners of Sonotek is seen entertaining her huge audience in a black and pink coloured suit with half tied hair-do. Just like Haryanvi audience, we too are the fans of Sapna Choudhary’s latkas and jhatkas. Watch the unmissable dance video of Sapna Choudhary that garnered over 397,442,402 views on YouTube:

Recently, Sapna Choudhary became the talk of the town after her news of joining Congress broke the Internet. Excited fans were curious to know what made Haryanvi bombshell join Congress after her photos with Priyanka Gandhi went viral on social media. Well, it was interesting to watch Sapna Choudhary’s press release in which she was noted saying that she is not joining any party. Soon after releasing the short press release, she was seen spending quality time with BJP member and Bhojpuri actor, Manoj Tiwari. According to the latest news that is doing round the corner, Sapna Choudhary will be campaigning for BJP in Delhi.

